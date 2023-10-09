Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts from the town’s Monarchs Gymnastics Club are celebrating successes at a regional event.

They competed against gymnasts from clubs acros the UK during the Honiton Invitational over the weekend.

The club’s Mandy Warburton told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Once again, the Monarchs gymnasts have done amazingly well during the Honiton Invitational competition.”

“The Monarchs coaches would like to say a massive well done to all the gymnasts, you all did amazingly!”

Among the achievements were: Sanae, Katherine and Maxine 2nd; Louie and Joshua 2nd; Leo and Cai 3rd; Tay and Emily 3rd; Seren, Lily and Maddie 4th; Mya, Zoe and Miaya 4th; Regan, Edee and Imogen 4th; Maddie, Felicity and Aeesha 5th; Amara, Eve and Ava 5th; Amelia, Mia and Darcey 7th;  Jennifer and Ava 8th; Poppy, Edie and Matilda 8th; Evie and Ellouise 8th; Juno, Ava and Phoenix 10th; Molly and Lilah 11th; Raegan, Katie and Georgia 14th;  Verity, Ava and Sophia 15th; Tory, Jess and Bella 16th; Jess and Rosie 20th.

 
