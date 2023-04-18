The group behind Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea’s first Pride event are looking for traders to showcase their companies on Pride day.

The inclusive event is running in Burnham’s Manor Gardens on Saturday 22nd July from 12 noon.

A Pride spokesperson said this week: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the first Pride to Burnham and Highbridge and we can’t wait to get local businesses and organisations on board!”

“To us, Pride is about showcasing the best of the LGBTQ+ community and we’re excited to collaborate with the local business community and traders.”

“We’d also love to hear from local crafters who may be interested in producing Pride-on-Sea’s first pride merchandise. If this sounds like you, please do get in touch!”

Local businesses and non-profit organisations can now register for a stall at Pride by completing this link: https://forms.gle/ ZJB4SbKrmiy3o6P76

The group adds: “We’re also looking for artists, bands and musical ensembles to bring a musical flavour to the day.”

“We’re especially interested in promoting local bands and acts who can get the crowd singing and dancing along!”

If you are interested in performing, please email prideonsea@gmail.com.