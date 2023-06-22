Burnham-On-Sea author Damien Boyd is set to unveil his 13th crime thriller on Saturday (June 24th) with a book signing session at a town centre shop.

The best-selling crime novelist will unveil the latest in his series of DI Nick Dixon books, which have sold over three million copies worldwide.

Damien will be signing copies of ‘Death Message’ at an exclusive pre-launch event at GW Hurley in Burnham-On-Sea High Street between 10am and midday on Saturday. Death Message will be released officially on Tuesday 27th June in ebook, paperback and audio.

The popular series of crime thrillers follows the exploits of Nick Dixon, now a detective chief inspector in the Avon & Somerset Police, based at Express Park in Bridgwater.

Damien produces stories based on his own experience from 25 years in the legal profession, including the Crown Prosecution Service. Many are set in the Burnham area.

His new thriller sees graffiti become a dying art in ‘Death Message’.

Damien told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’m embarrassed to admit that I was not a huge fan of street art, but the research for this novel has given me the opportunity to learn more about it, and even come to appreciate it.”

He says: “The Bristol street art scene is one of the most established and highly regarded in the world, with some of the most talented artists working anywhere – a real jewel in the city’s crown.”

“It’s been a real treat to delve into it, rather than just speeding past the paintings and installations, as we all tend to do as we go about our busy daily lives.”

“Next time you’re out and about, I’d highly recommend taking a moment to stop and admire the talent freely on display!”

Damien adds: “A routine missing person enquiry takes a grisly turn when a young couple drag a box containing human remains out of a Somerset river. The victim was a surveillance expert investigating an exaggerated injury claim—a murder with an obvious motive, until a police officer is implicated and suspended.”

In the new novel, he says “still brooding after his recent brush with police Professional Standards, Detective Chief Inspector Nick Dixon is on extended leave, helping his pregnant fiancée, Detective Sergeant Jane Winter, fight for her place on the major investigation team.”

“Convinced that the death of an art student is connected, Dixon returns to duty, and when graffiti depicting the murders starts to appear, the race is on to find the artist and the murderer. But, why the paintings? Could an infamous street artist be involved? With colleagues questioning his every move, Dixon must stop a sadistic killer before another life is taken. Then a second art student is reported missing…”

Damien’s debut novel, As the Crow Flies, was published in April 2013 becoming an international Kindle #1 bestseller. The sequels, Head in the Sand, followed by Kickback, Swansong, Dead Level and Death Sentence were all critically acclaimed, with Heads or Tails achieving Kindle #1 bestseller status in the UK and Australia.

The twelfth novel in the series, Carnival Blues, was published in June 2022 and was an Amazon UK Editors’ Pick – Best Books of the Year. We reported how fans had flocked to his signing in Burnham for that launch.