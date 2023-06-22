A unique dress and suit lending service has returned at The King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge.

The school’s PreLoved Prom scheme has seen hundreds of dresses and suits plus school clothing donated from the local community and beyond.

The clothing can be borrowed by students, in addition to residents in the local community, in exchange for a donation to charity.

The scheme launched three years ago and has proven so successful that students from other schools and academies are also setting up their own similar schemes.

Booking requests to arrange a visit are now open for internal and external students.

“PreLoved Prom is a scheme designed to provide prom attire to those who wanted to choose a sustainable and cheaper approach for when buying acquired outfits. Not only does the PreLoved Prom shop provide a variety of sizes, colours and styles, the outfits provided are reused to prevent wastage and provide sustainability, as well as proving to be very successful over the many years it has been running,” says a spokesperson.

Each outfit is rented through a donation which is directly given to the Weston Hospicecare, with donations suggested at £20 or £25. The partnered charity, the Weston Hospicecare, provides support for those with life-limiting illnesses within Weston and close surrounding areas.

The schedule is booked through a request process. Lyla Pike, Katie Coles, or Caroline Bullock are there to provide information and guidance.

PreLoved Prom have ambitions of expanding the service to include school supplies including donated textbooks and other school equipment.

Mollie Ford has contributed to this article as part of her work experience placement