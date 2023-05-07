Burnham Book Festival has three fantastic events for crime lovers with tickets available now.

Local publishing house Diamond Crime will be at the festival talking about their love for crime and thrillers in Writer and Reader What’s the Deal.

“From cosy mysteries to thrilling murders, crime is a really broad genre, packed with intrigue and suspense. It’s not easy to create a compelling crime story but Diamond Crime know their stuff,” says event organiser Lewis Coleman.

“This is an ideal event for lovers of the genre, and we also hope to attract aspiring authors along too. Whether you love Ian Rankin, Lee Childs or our very own Damien Boyd, this is one not to miss and costs just £2.” The event takes place on Saturday 20th May at 11am.

Damien Boyd will also be back for Burnham’s second annual literary festival for an ‘Evening With…’

“Tickets have been selling really well for Burnham’s bestselling crime author,” Lewis added. “We hope this will sell out. Damien has been really supportive of the festival and even sponsored our creative writing competitions. He’s a great guy and we’re chuffed to have him back.” This event takes place on Friday 19th May at 7pm.

Finally, Burnham has a panel for those interested in routes to getting published. Three local authors, Frances Evesham, Edward Burley and Jonathan Pinnock, will be there to talk about their experiences of ‘Being Published.’

Frances sets her cosy crimes novels in a fictionalised Burnham, Exham-on-Sea. Jonathan Pinnock writes mystery thrillers with a mathematical theme. Edward Burley published his first novel, Blame, a crime thriller in the Autumn.

“This event is also only £2 and there is a wealth of experience on the panel.” The event takes place on Saturday 20th May at 4.30pm. All the events take place at The Princess Theatre.

“We know Burnham loves crime, we have the figures from library hires to prove it,” libraries outreach officer, Caroline Crossley said.

“I really hope people will come along and support these and the other fantastic events, to make sure Burnham Book Festival comes back next year.”