Three local men from Burnham-On-Sea have completed a 1,600 mile road trip to Spain to raise funds for charity.

Chris Ashton, James Lynch and Ashley Edwards took part in the ‘Bangers to Benidorm’ charity fundraising rally in their Ford Mondeo and completed it on Saturday.

“The three local guys made it to Benidorm. A route of over 1600 miles with stops on the way including LeMans, La Rochelle and then they crossed into Spain for two nights before heading down to Benidorm,” says one of the support team.

“All teams made it, even if some cars needed a little help along the way!”

“The Mondeo got a lot of attention from locals, especially when Chris, James and Ashley were dressed as the characters from Madagascar.”

Busy Bees Benidorm met the teams and took the huge amount of school bags, stationary, clothing, toiletries and art supplies to distribute to the orphanages they support.

“We also filled school bags with stationary, new clothing and toiletries donated by individuals, businesses and organisations in the area. These were given to Busy Bees Benidorm, a charity supporting a number of orphanages.”

The trio would like to thank everyone who donated, including Axbridge Rotary, Create you Art and Create you Aestethics and the members of BEEs.