2.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Feb 07, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeBurnham-On-Sea by-election underway today as voters choose new town councillor

Burnham-On-Sea by-election underway today as voters choose new town councillor

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Ballot box at election

Two candidates are standing in a Burnham-On-Sea by-election today (Thursday February 6th) for a vacant Town Council seat.

Registered voters in the ward of Burnham Central will be heading to polling stations to cast their votes in the election, with the results expected later tonight.

The by-election is being contested by two candidates – Paul Mills for the Conservatives and Greg Broadhurst for the Liberal Democrats, pictured below.

Burnham Central Town Council by-election candidates

Find out more about the two candidates with our profiles here

The vacancy on Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has arisen after the resignation of Cllr Alasdair Elrick last October, as we reported here.

Previous article
Brave Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser set to celebrate her 40th birthday with 15,000ft skydive
Next article
VIDEO: Burnham-On-Sea MP speaks in Parliament on protecting local coastal water quality

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
2.6 ° C
3.4 °
2.2 °
89 %
2.2kmh
100 %
Fri
3 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
4 °
Tue
10 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com