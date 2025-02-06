Burnham-On-Sea by-election underway today as voters choose new town councillor

Two candidates are standing in a Burnham-On-Sea by-election today (Thursday February 6th) for a vacant Town Council seat.

Registered voters in the ward of Burnham Central will be heading to polling stations to cast their votes in the election, with the results expected later tonight.

The by-election is being contested by two candidates – Paul Mills for the Conservatives and Greg Broadhurst for the Liberal Democrats, pictured below.

Find out more about the two candidates with our profiles here

The vacancy on Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has arisen after the resignation of Cllr Alasdair Elrick last October, as we reported here.