The application window to take part in the prestigious 2022 Somerset County Guy Fawkes carnival processions will open on Monday 4th July, as one of the county’s best loved annual events returns after a two year break due to the pandemic.

With the start of the carnival season now just under four months away, potential entrants will be able to apply to be in the popular carnivals by completing a simple online electronic entry form, accessible from the official Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnivals Association (SCGFCA) website.

The standardised entry form enables entrants, at a click of a button, to apply to take part in the eight affiliated carnivals – Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater, Weston, North Petherton, Midsomer Norton, Shepton Mallet, Wells and Glastonbury.

David Churches, secretary and treasurer of SCGFCA, says: “The Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnivals are the best illuminated processions in the world which annually attract thousands of spectators to the South West, and I am absolutely delighted our carnivals are back this year following the pandemic.”

“It’s always a very special night when the carnival comes to town, and to feel that excitement, atmosphere and enjoyment for the first time since 2019 will be a joy to behold.”

“I am sure the carnival committees and entrants will be absolutely determined to put on a special show for 2022.”

“Every year the carnivals attracts tens of thousands of people from all over the country and the world to the South West.”

“The events raise a huge amount of money for charities and good causes, and also make a big contribution to the local economy.”

“The closing date for applying to take part in the carnivals is Thursday 1st September, and those who are unable to complete an online entry form can still obtain a paper copy by contacting Dave Croker on 01278 421795 or at dave@bridgwatercarnival.org.uk.”

2022 Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnivals:

Bridgwater – Saturday 5 November, 6pm start

Burnham-On-Sea – Monday 7 November, 7.30pm start

Weston Super Mare – Friday 11 November, 7pm start

North Petherton – Saturday 12 November, 7pm start

Shepton Mallet – Wednesday 16 November, 7.30pm start

Wells – Friday 18 November, 7pm start

Glastonbury – Saturday 19 November, 7pm start

Midsomer Norton (associate) – Monday 14 November, 7.30pm start

