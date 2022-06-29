Burnham-On-Sea’s Marine Cove will hold a family fun day in July with a variety of entertainment.

The event at the seafront gardens on Saturday July 9th will see a couple of fun-packed hours from 11am until 1pm.

“There will be something for all ages, including a cake stall with teas and coffees, a raffle, a balloon modeller, a brass band, and there will be a teddy bear hunt with prizes,” says a spokeswoman.

The Friends of Marine Cove Gardens will also be planting some of the flower beds with summer bedding plants during the day.