A Burnham-On-Sea charity was among the winners at the Sedgemoor Business Excellence Awards 2022 which were announced at a glittering event in Bridgwater.
Over 200 businesspeople from across the district attended the gala evening on Friday, which was organised by Bridgwater Chamber of Commerce and hosted by Sedgemoor FM’s Dave Englefield.
The award for ‘Community Engagement’ was awarded to Burnham-On-Sea charity Somewhere House Somerset, collected by Angie Clarke, Rob Jones and Mike Turner, pictured above.
Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, also congratulated the group – which is her current charity of the year – during Saturday’s festive bazaar at Burnham Baptist Church.
The charity’s Mandy Ellis, pictured with Mark Andrews and the Mayor, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a great honour to receive this award, which is wonderful recognition for our volunteers! We were very humbled to be nominated and thank the judges for choosing us as the overall winner.”
The 2022 finalists for the awards come from all corners of the district, including Cheddar, Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater, North Petherton, Highbridge and Nether Stowey.
The 2022 award winners:
Sustainability/Low Carbon Award – Sponsored by New Leaf
Presona UK
Apprentice/Workplace Trainee of the Year – Sponsored by Bridgwater & Taunton College
Somerset Larder – Estevan Colangelo
Digital Services Business of the Year – Sponsored by Double Brace
Talking Stick Digital
Hospitality & Tourism Business of the Year – Sponsored by SDS Ltd
Laurel Farm Glamping
Construction in Sedgemoor – Sponsored by Astron Fire & Security
Melhuish & Saunders
Bridgwater Independent Trader/Retailer of the Year – Sponsored by Bridgwater Town Council
Alise & Louie
Innovative Business of the Year – Sponsored by Maxwells Accountants
Presona UK
New Business of the Year – Sponsored by The Design Hive
West Country Drainage Services
Best Employer of the Year – Sponsored by Clarke Willmott
Ibis Bridgwater
Small Business of the Year (1-5 Employees) – Sponsored by OD Talent Solutions
New Leaf
Medium Business of the Year (6-30 Employees) – Sponsored by Maxwells Accountants
Ocean Adventures
Large Business of the Year (30+ Employees) – Sponsored by Walpole Dunn
Sansum Solutions Group
Sedgemoor Independent Trader/Retailer of the Year – Sponsored by Sedgemoor District Council
Southwest Trade Frames
Community Engagement – Sponsored by Bridgwater Town Team
Somewhere House Somerset
Family Business of the Year – Sponsored by Milsted Langdon
Jasun Envirocare
Customer Service Excellence – Sponsored by QSS IT Solutions
West Country Drainage Services