A Burnham-On-Sea charity was among the winners at the Sedgemoor Business Excellence Awards 2022 which were announced at a glittering event in Bridgwater.

Over 200 businesspeople from across the district attended the gala evening on Friday, which was organised by Bridgwater Chamber of Commerce and hosted by Sedgemoor FM’s Dave Englefield.

The award for ‘Community Engagement’ was awarded to Burnham-On-Sea charity Somewhere House Somerset, collected by Angie Clarke, Rob Jones and Mike Turner, pictured above.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, also congratulated the group – which is her current charity of the year – during Saturday’s festive bazaar at Burnham Baptist Church.

The charity’s Mandy Ellis, pictured with Mark Andrews and the Mayor, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a great honour to receive this award, which is wonderful recognition for our volunteers! We were very humbled to be nominated and thank the judges for choosing us as the overall winner.”

The 2022 finalists for the awards come from all corners of the district, including Cheddar, Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater, North Petherton, Highbridge and Nether Stowey.

The 2022 award winners:

Sustainability/Low Carbon Award – Sponsored by New Leaf

Presona UK

Apprentice/Workplace Trainee of the Year – Sponsored by Bridgwater & Taunton College

Somerset Larder – Estevan Colangelo

Digital Services Business of the Year – Sponsored by Double Brace

Talking Stick Digital

Hospitality & Tourism Business of the Year – Sponsored by SDS Ltd

Laurel Farm Glamping

Construction in Sedgemoor – Sponsored by Astron Fire & Security

Melhuish & Saunders

Bridgwater Independent Trader/Retailer of the Year – Sponsored by Bridgwater Town Council

Alise & Louie

Innovative Business of the Year – Sponsored by Maxwells Accountants

Presona UK

New Business of the Year – Sponsored by The Design Hive

West Country Drainage Services

Best Employer of the Year – Sponsored by Clarke Willmott

Ibis Bridgwater

Small Business of the Year (1-5 Employees) – Sponsored by OD Talent Solutions

New Leaf

Medium Business of the Year (6-30 Employees) – Sponsored by Maxwells Accountants

Ocean Adventures

Large Business of the Year (30+ Employees) – Sponsored by Walpole Dunn

Sansum Solutions Group

Sedgemoor Independent Trader/Retailer of the Year – Sponsored by Sedgemoor District Council

Southwest Trade Frames

Community Engagement – Sponsored by Bridgwater Town Team

Somewhere House Somerset

Family Business of the Year – Sponsored by Milsted Langdon

Jasun Envirocare

Customer Service Excellence – Sponsored by QSS IT Solutions

West Country Drainage Services