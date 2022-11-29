Huntspill and Highbridge Scout Group are set to re-launch their popular low-cost Christmas card delivery service across the Burnham-On-Sea area this week.
The service, starting on December 1st, has been provided by the group for over 30 years and is a key fundraiser.
It involves hours of work by local Beavers, Cubs, Squirrels, Scouts and their parents, as well as a group of helpers.
Cards will be delivered to East Huntspill, West Huntspill, Highbridge, Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Pawlett at a cost of just 25p per card.
“This is our biggest fundraising event of the year with all cards delivered at low cost before Christmas Day,” says spokeswoman Claudette Murley.
Post can be delivered at the boxes below from December 1st to December 15th – place money in box with your cards.
Scouts Christmas post boxes in Burnham area:
- Tesco, Burnham
- Thomas’ Shoes, Burnham High Street
- Westcoast Estate Agents, Burnham High Street
- Lowe’s Barber Shop, Burnham High Street
- Westcroft Eggs & Farm Shop, Red Road, Berrow
- Burnham Road Stores, Highbridge
- Proper Job, Highbridge
- Trev’s Local, Market Street, Highbridge
- Snippers Barbers, Highbridge
- Crossways Inn, West Huntspill
- Clucky Moo, North Farm, Pawlett
- Bloomfields Flower Barn, East Huntspill
- Court Farm Butchers, Puriton TA7 8BW
Required details: Name, address and postcode on envelope.