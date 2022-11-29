Huntspill and Highbridge Scout Group are set to re-launch their popular low-cost Christmas card delivery service across the Burnham-On-Sea area this week.

The service, starting on December 1st, has been provided by the group for over 30 years and is a key fundraiser.

It involves hours of work by local Beavers, Cubs, Squirrels, Scouts and their parents, as well as a group of helpers.

Cards will be delivered to East Huntspill, West Huntspill, Highbridge, Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Pawlett at a cost of just 25p per card.

“This is our biggest fundraising event of the year with all cards delivered at low cost before Christmas Day,” says spokeswoman Claudette Murley.

Post can be delivered at the boxes below from December 1st to December 15th – place money in box with your cards.

Scouts Christmas post boxes in Burnham area:

Post your local Christmas cards in the collection box at the following locations…

Tesco, Burnham

Thomas’ Shoes, Burnham High Street

Westcoast Estate Agents, Burnham High Street

Lowe’s Barber Shop, Burnham High Street

Westcroft Eggs & Farm Shop, Red Road, Berrow

Burnham Road Stores, Highbridge

Proper Job, Highbridge

Trev’s Local, Market Street, Highbridge

Snippers Barbers, Highbridge

Crossways Inn, West Huntspill

Clucky Moo, North Farm, Pawlett

Bloomfields Flower Barn, East Huntspill

Court Farm Butchers, Puriton TA7 8BW

Required details: Name, address and postcode on envelope.