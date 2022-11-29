John Endall, a well-known local community figure in Burnham-On-Sea, has sadly died after a period of illness.

John was a former teacher at Highbridge’s King Alfred School, a committe member at the League of Friends of Burnham Hospital, and a well-known volunteer at the RNIB Kathleen Chambers Home in Burnham plus other groups. He was awarded a Civic Award for his community work.

“John came to Burnham in 1972 to teach Rural Science at Highbridge’s King Alfred School and he quickly became a popular teacher,” recalls Tony Deahl.

”He was responsible for the school’s farm unit and arranged regular visits to local farms to give younger students an understanding of the rural nature of their surroundings.”

“He later retired to begin a horticultural business, making use of the knowledge he had gained from his previous training at Kew Gardens.”

John was an active member of the local community. He was on the committee of the League of Friends of Burnham Hospital for many years and was responsible for the very successful summer fetes held in the Manor Gardens which raised tens of thousands of pounds for the hospital.

John also looked after the gardens at the RNIB Kathleen Chambers Home in Burnham’s Berrow Road.

For his work in the community he was presented with one of the Town Council’s first Civic Awards.

After 50 years in Burnham, John and his wife Shirley, who had been headteacher of Brent Knoll Primary School, moved to Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire earlier this year to be closer to their children.

Both Melica, a palliative care specialist doctor, and Tim, an Advanced Nurse Practioner, were educated at King Alfred School where their father taught.

John’s funeral will be held next Monday in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

This article has been compiled by Burnham-On-Sea.com and Tony Deahl