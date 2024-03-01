A night of laughs from some of the UK’s brightest new comedy talent is coming to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre today, Friday March 1st.

The event will be held at 8pm when The Comedy Network returns with a new show and new faces.

A spokesman says: “The freshest new acts in standup return for a night of live laughs. Come and unwind after a stressful week at one of our Comedy Network comedy club shows.”

Those performing include Nick Page, Leila Navabi and Steffan Evans.

“Nick is an experienced, versatile comic with a unique storytelling style, who got to the live finals of Britain’s Got Talent, has had sell out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, and has performed in over 100 countries! Many of his stories are – mostly – true accounts of his bizarre life,” says a spokesperson.

“In the last few years he has won the prestigious title ‘English Comedian of the Year’, performed at comedy festivals in 3 continents and been awarded the Operational Service Medal by the British army for numerous gigs in warzones, doing everything from shows in Camp Bastion and Kandahar for 5000 troops at a time, to being helicoptered to perform for 20 soldiers in a patrol base in the desert.”

Leila Navabi is a 23 year old writer and comedian from South Wales. “Described as ‘the actual future of comedy’, her television and radio stand-up credits include BBC New Comedy Awards 2022 (BBC) Live at Aberystwyth Pier (BBC), Stand-up Sesh (BBC), Stand Up in My House (BBC) and The Leak (BBC). In 2021, she co-wrote and starred in the BBC iPlayer series ‘Vandullz’. It was met with acclaim, dubbed ‘an engaging character-driven comedy’ (Chortle). In 2022, she voiced the role of ‘Claire’ in the hit channel 4 dark comedy series ‘Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared’.”

Since Steffan Evans burst onto the comedy circuit, “Pembrokeshire’s ‘very own bundle of energy’ had become one of the fastest rising stars around, supporting the likes of Elis James on tour in 2017 & 2019, compering festival shows including the likes of James Acaster and touring his own shows around festivals all over England & Wales.”

As usual, The Princess Theatre will have Cabaret style seating for the show. Drinks will be available. Content warning. May contain adult material. Recommended age 16+

Tickets are priced at £15 from here.