Tickets are on sale for a hilarious comedy thriller by Berrow drama group Stage 2 Drama.

The Stage 2 Drama – Berrow Players show, called ‘A Tomb With A View ’, will be held at Berrow Village Hall on May 16th, 17th and 18th at 7.30pm.

Bookings for the full length play are now being taken with tickets priced at £10.

The group’s Adele Deakins says: “A Tomb With A View is a full-length comedy thriller by Norman Robbins – the tale of an aristocratic family feuding over the death of their father and who will benefit from his riches.”

“The family is made up of sinister characters, each with their own idiosyncrasies, and the race is on to make sure the ‘last one alive’ gets to keep the money! The Addams Family meets Agatha Christie in this classic murder mystery with more than a touch of humour.”

For tickets, contact Adele on 07831 197512 / 01278 786765.