The Met Office has issued a new warning for heavy rain in the Burnham-On-Sea area first the first half of Friday (March 1st).

The yellow warning for heavy rain will be in place for the region from midnight tonight until 3pm on Friday.

A spokesman says: “A band of rain, heavy at times, is expected to move north and east on Friday. 10 to 15 mm of rainfall is likely widely, with perhaps 30 mm in a few locations. With much of the rain falling in three hours some travel disruption is probable.”

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows the heaviest rain will fall locally overnight between 3am-7am.

 
