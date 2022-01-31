A terrier has been awarded a top commendation to recognise his outstanding loyalty towards his Burnham-On-Sea owner.

The national award for rescue dog Sir Jack Spratticus has been made by the leading vets charity PDSA (People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals).

Jack has lived with his owner, Venessa – known to friends as Ness – for over nine years. He helps to support her every day on her lengthy journey to recovery from battling a number of chronic mental health illnesses.

“An extraordinary little rescue dog, Jack has made a remarkable impact on Vanessa’s life!” says a PDSA spokesperson.

“Throughout lockdowns, and for the years prior, he has been the incredible source of companionship that Vanessa has needed, giving her someone to love and care for.”

“The good boy that he is, Jack motivates Vanessa and gives her the strength to carry on, through his support, loyalty and devotion. This is why we’ve awarded him the PDSA Commendation.”

Ness told Burnham-On-Sea.com she is “overwhelmed” by the news, adding: “The PDSA commendation means the world to me.“

“This little brown terrier, a rescue that was given up on three times prior to his home in Berrow, gradually changed the course of my life.”

“I’m passionate about the role dogs have for helping humans. Because of Jack’s place in my life I now have the correct diagnosis and commenced long term intensive therapy in Nov 2021 (for Dissociative Identity Disorder).”

“As many will know from their own experiences – dogs absolutely save lives. No doubt about it. Any recognition Jack gets is so deserved – and I would like to dedicate this to all adult survivors of childhood trauma and all those dogs who enrich and enable the lives of humans.”

Jack also won the Crufts Friends for Life award in 2018, as we reported here.

Ness is recovering from Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (cPTSD), Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and Disordered Eating.