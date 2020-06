Burnham-On-Sea fire crews extinguished a tractor fire on Sunday afternoon (June 7th).

Crews were called out at 12.40pm to tackle the blazing farm vehicle in Burtle.

“Crews from Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea were mobilised to the incident,” said a spokesman for Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service.

“They used two CAFS (Compressed Air Foam) jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.”

The cause is believed to be accidental.