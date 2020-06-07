The National Trust has fully re-opened its public toilets at Brean Down after criticism from some residents that their closure during the easing of the Coronavirus lockdown had led to ‘unsanitary’ problems as visitors used nearby bushes and gardens instead.

The Trust has opened its public conveniences from 10am-4pm daily where it has social distancing and extra hygiene checks guidelines in place plus

As reported by Burnham-On-Sea.com here, June Day, who lives next to Brean Down, said her family had seen a “disgraceful increase in people defecating and urinating along hedges and in our gardens.”

However, the Trust’s decision to re-open the loos, which comes after Brean Parish Council also re-opened its nearby Brean beach toilets, has been welcomed.

June told Burnham-On-Sea.com on Sunday (June 7th): “The re-opened of the toilets, together with the cooler weather, has helped. There have been less people. I am hoping this is the end to the horror!”

The Trust still has its closure of the steps to the top of the Down in place, in a bid to prevent visitors from breaking social distancing guidelines.

Signs ask walkers to use the old military road to the top of the Down instead, where social distancing is possible.



