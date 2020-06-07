A new headteacher has started in his role at Highbridge’s Churchfield School this month.

Ross Minton says he is “honoured and excited” to start at the school amid unprecedented times as the lockdown eases and some children returned last week.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The ethos that I bring to Churchfield is one of pride, positive behaviours and hard work. These will be the values that will underpin the success we will have in school.”

“One of the challenges will be to show the children that they have all the opportunities in the world – I want to raise aspirations for all.”

Ross continues: “Most of all, I would like the children to leave our school having had at least a good education that sets them up for the rest of their lives.”

“The key to all this is good teaching and building relationships, both of which the school is doing already and I will build upon the good work already started. This month begins a new chapter for Churchfield, one I am delighted to be a part of.”

He adds: “I arrive at Churchfield off the back of a ‘Good’ Ofsted judgement for my previous school, Axminster Primary Academy – this was a challenge but with hard work, perseverance and getting the community onside we managed to turn around the school and improve the outcomes for all children.”