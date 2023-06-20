A group of Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers have completed an incredible 24-hour trek of three mountains to raise ovrer £6,000 for charity in memory of a local woman who died from Cancer.

When Adam Cox’s mum, Wendy, passed away in 2020, he vowed to raise as much funds as possible for Cancer Research UK.

He and several friends completed a 300-mile cycling challenge and this month, two years on, they have completed their latest challenge – an incredible three peaks challenge.

Adam and a group of local friends climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales – all within 24 hours on a day.

Adam told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The whole experience of it was unreal. I knew the challenge would be extremely hard mentally and physically but it’s hard to explain just how hard mentally and physical it was. Everyone that took part was amazing and the support we gave each other to keep going hit us through it.”

“I can’t thank the local people enough for their amazing support. From messages of good luck and ‘you can do this’ to the amazing donations. Without them we wouldn’t of smashed our target to raise money for such a good cause.”

Adam said earlier this year: “My beautiful, loving, mum, Wendy, lost her battle with cancer back in October 2020. To say we miss her is an understatement, but we could not be prouder of her incredible fight and positive outlook throughout.”

“Back in September 2020 a few close friends and I took on the challenge of riding 300 miles to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Two years on and we are ready for the next. Many ideas were discussed but, finally, we settled on the Three Peaks Challenge.”

He added: “The Three Peaks Challenge involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland (Ben Nevis-4,413ft), England (Scafell Pike-3,209ft) and Wales (Snowdon-3,560ft) all within 24 hours. The walking distance is estimated at 26 miles with a total ascent of 9,800ft – and I thought Brent Knoll was high!”

“This is no easy task for an experienced climber, let alone a bunch of mates who prefer a round of golf, cricket or just a drink at the pub.”

“Cancer effects so many, but with the constant support from fundraising, we will eventually beat it. We hope that soon other families won’t have to suffer the loss we, and many others have.”

The group, who are all from Burnham-On-Sea, comprise of Adam Cox, Chris Barker, Sam Lilycrop, Tommy Clarke, Shaun Lismore, Scott Lismore, Steven Eley, Craig Slack, Joe Kensley, Wayne Hand, Neal Barrow, Graham Dyer and Jack Shepard.

Click here to visit their fundraising page