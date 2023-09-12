Up to 300 runners are set to take part in the Burnham-On-Sea Half Marathon when it returns on Sunday October 8th for the first time since 2019.

The starting gun will be fired at 10am at Burnham’s BASC Ground to signal the start of the annual 13-mile run where the runners will be cheered off by spectators.

Motorists are being advised to take extra care as the runners head along the route, which is shown below.

Runners will head along Love Lane and Queen’s Drive, before turning left along the A38 towards Brent Knoll and then on to East Brent, Lympsham, Wick Road and Red Road, before returning to Burnham via Berrow Road, finishing at the BASC ground.

Entries from runners can be made online here. Organisers say that no entries will be accepted on the day.

The run was last held three years ago when the Burnham-On-Sea Half Marathon saw over 230 runners taking part.