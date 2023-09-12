A Burnham-On-Sea Royal Mail worker at the town’s sorting office has apologised to residents over delays to deliveries in the town.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com there are “significant issues around recruitment, workload, and sickness.”

It comes after several residents have contacted Burnham-On-Sea.com in recent weeks after not receiving deliveries for up to a week at a time.

While residents can collect post directly from Burnham’s sorting office in Dunstan Road, this is proving difficult for older people and those with full-time jobs.

“Morale is very low among the team in Burnham and the delays could get worse in coming months before we see improvements,” adds the staff member.

“The problems are not unique to Burnham, though – the delays are happening across the country. The service is hugely under-funded.”

“This is why we were striking – it wasn’t about pay, it was about campaigning for the quality of the postal service to be improved.”

One Burnham resident said: “Over the past few weeks we have often not seen deliveries for a whole week.”

“I wondered if this was just happening on our route but, having spoken to several people living in other areas of Burnham, I discover this is a common problem which many people are finding frustrating and are concerned about.”

“Today, like on other weeks recently, I have had to go and collect my mail from the sorting office; something I shouldn’t have to do and something which may be difficult for some residents in Burnham to also do.”

A spokesman for Royal Mail has apologised for those experiencing delays. “Improving our quality of service is our priority and we are committed to restoring service-levels,” they said.