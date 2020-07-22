Burnham-On-Sea Library is set to re-open to the public on August 3rd with new hours and extra Covid safety measures, it has been announced this week.

The library in Princess Street will see a ‘phased re-opening’ on 3rd August at 10am, says Somerset County Council.

Nathan Crook, Burnham Library Supervisor, said: “Our revised hours will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am-4pm with Wednesdays and Saturdays being 10am-1pm.”

“We can offer the collection of pre-Ordered books, talking books and DVDs – pre-selected by staff for collection at a later date via ‘Order & Collect’ service – with forms available at the library or online.”

“We will offer a four-week loan period for all items with no charges. We will also be open for the return of books, DVDs and talking books.”

“There will be a reduced number of public network computers for up to one hour per day (with prior booking necessary via 0300 123 2224, by email, or at the library required). These will be reduced sessions and there will be no drop-in sessions.”

He adds: “We won’t be offering browsing – customers won’t be allowed into the building to browse. We also won’t offer photocopying, lift access to the first floor to access the computers, and there will be no toilet access for anyone other than staff.”