Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market returns this week with scores of locally-made crafts

A market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (March 14th). 

The Makers Market will be held in the Methodist Church Hall in Burnham’s College Street from 9am-2pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets, says: “There will be a great line-up of new traders and regulars.”

“Buying locally made items supports small independent businesses and you’re getting something unique and artisan.”

A wide variety of stalls will be set up selling locally made products and crafts and there will be refreshments at the Waffle Hub.

