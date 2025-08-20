Burnham-On-Sea MP raises alarm on Environment Agency’s river maintenance withdrawal

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has voiced strong concerns over the Environment Agency’s decision to withdraw from Main River maintenance across Somerset, warning that the move could increase flood risks for local communities.

Speaking out this week, Mr Fox says: “I am deeply concerned about the Environment Agency’s decision to withdraw from Main River maintenance in Somerset.”

He explained that the government has only allocated 60% of the funding requested by the Environment Agency for this work in 2025, prompting the agency to announce its intention to permanently cease maintenance on a significant number of statutory Main Rivers.

“This is unacceptable,” Mr Fox added. “It poses a direct increase in flood risk for parts of the Bridgwater constituency and across Somerset. It also undermines the resilience of our rural communities, farmland, and sensitive environmental sites.”

He highlighted the fears of residents in areas like Moorland, who experienced severe flooding during the winter of 2013/14, and said many constituents are “rightly alarmed” by the news.

In response, Mr Fox has written to the Government urging:

Clarity on future funding and responsibilities for Main River maintenance

Recognition of the interdependence between Main Rivers and the wider watercourse network

Support for a properly funded approach to flood and water level management

Immediate reversal of the Environment Agency’s withdrawal until a long-term solution is agreed

“Somerset cannot afford to see history repeat itself,” he said. “We need certainty, responsibility, and proper flood defences to protect our communities.”