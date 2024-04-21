Burnham-On-Sea pensioner, 78, completes her 12th London Marathon for charity

Incredible Burnham-On-Sea pensioner Sue Nicholls completed her 12th London Marathon on Sunday (April 21st) for charity.

Sue, 78, is pictured here with another running legend, Dame Kelly Holmes, after Sunday’s event, which she ran to raise funds for Cancer Research.

After completing the 26.2 miles in a time of 4:50:48, she says she was “really pleased” to beat her time from last year.

“Age is no barrier – I love running. It keeps your body and mind active,” she adds.

Stuart, her son, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “She’s very inspirational for us. We follow her all around the world for her running events.”

He adds that she loves running: “We join in the 10ks and half marathons, but mum can keep the marathons to herself!”

“She doesn’t have much time to recover though, as she is off to Lithuania in a few days to run the marathon there this coming Sunday!”

Several other members of Burnham-On-Sea Harriers Running Club took part in Sunday’s London Marathon: Alex Hamilton, Adrian Smith, Mark Benton, Nick James, Lisa Pringle, Bill Monteith and Tony Gore.

In 2017, we reported here that Sue had been awarded a medal in recognition of her completing marathons across the world including Boston, Tokyo, New York, Chicago and Berlin. She also completed China’s Great Wall Marathon in 2018.