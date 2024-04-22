Estate agent expands into Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea under new management

An independent estate agent has undergone a structural change, with a new managing director, new staff and expanded into Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater.

Charles Barnard Estate Agents now employs five members of staff and has increased its coverage to include property sales and lettings in the Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater, and Bath areas in addition to continuing its offering in and around Wedmore.

Speaking about the changes, Managing Director Luke Jackson says: “When the opportunity to take over Charles Barnard came up at the end of 2023, I jumped at the chance to take the business in a new direction and to continue its growth and development!”

“Having worked for the business for five years, I got to know the community in Wedmore and the surrounding area well. That, coupled with my connections to Burnham, Bridgwater, and Bath positions me perfectly to expand the business to cover new areas while continuing to support the community in the village that gave Charles Barnard its start.”

“In addition to our work on property sales, lettings and auctions, we also partner with great conveyancers and mortgage brokers, so that our customers can be assured of a high quality complete service from start to finish.”

Charles Barnard Estate Agents is a member of The Property Redress Scheme, ensuring adherence to industry standards. The team comprises qualified professionals dedicated to offering exceptional customer service from the first offer to move-in day.

Pictured: MD Luke Jackson and Branch Manager Thomas Yates at the office in Wedmore