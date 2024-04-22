Highbridge firm wins council go-ahead for upgrade of its site

The authority has given a green light to a planning application from Bakkavor Desserts in Bolton Close, Highbridge.

The applicant had stated in their design and access statement that they are seeking to remove and relocate existing temporary office buildings, and demolish the current canteen and amenities.

Also included is a plan to relocate two storage containers and a chemical storage unit, along with making ‘minor amendments’ to the existing HGV pedestrian access gates in the vicinity of the existing facility. The buildings to be demolished are five ‘Portakabin’ type buildings.

A larger building is required due to the existing building becoming a staff shop as well as a traditional canteen, says the applicant.

“Whilst the number of employed staff has not increased since the original Canteen and Amenities building was first erected, its use has grown from being simply a canteen to now providing a staff shop supplying a wide range of items, as well as areas for staff to relax when they are on breaks.”

“This has consequently reduced the amount of space available in the Canteen for use by staff resulting in the need for split breaks. For many of the staff, the shop is their only opportunity during the working day to purchase both food as well as other items, such as sanitary items. Additionally, for many of the staff, the current facility is their only opportunity of getting a hot meal during their working shift.”