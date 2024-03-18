One of Highbridge’s biggest employers has unveiled plans for an upgrade of its site.

Bakkavor Desserts, a food manufacturer, is seeking permission from Somerset Council for several changes at its site in Bolton Close, Highbridge.

In a design and access statement, the company says it wants to remove and relocate existing temporary office buildings, and also demolish the current canteen and amenities facilities along with its associated external canopies.

There are also plans to relocate two storage containers and a chemical storage unit, along with making ‘minor amendments’ to the existing HGV pedestrian access gates.

The existing building which the applicant hopes to demolish consists of five ‘Portakabin’ type buildings.

The firm adds that a larger building is needed due to the existing building becoming a staff shop as well as a traditional canteen.

“Whilst the number of employed staff has not increased since the original Canteen and Amenities building was first erected, its use has grown from being simply a canteen to now providing a staff shop supplying a wide range of items, as well as areas for staff to relax when they are on breaks,” says a spokesman.

“This has consequently reduced the amount of space available in the Canteen for use by staff resulting in the need for split breaks. For many of the staff, the shop is their only opportunity during the working day to purchase both food as well as other items. Additionally, for many of the staff, the current facility is their only opportunity of getting a hot meal during their working shift.”

It is proposed that the new building would be constructed from the same colour and materials as the existing buildings on the site, ‘to ensure that it matches their visual appearance’.

Consultation on the application – reference number 11/24/00009 – is underway and comments are being invited by Somerset Council until April 4th.