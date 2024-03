A busy chemist shop in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is set to get a fresh new look and new name when it is taken over.

Well Pharmacy in Victoria Street will get new independent owners and become ‘Medi Pills’ as part of the rebranding.

A spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We will be welcoming new owners and getting a new name from March 25th.”

“We will be staying open for our customers throughout the handover and will continue to offer all our normal services.”