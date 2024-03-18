Burnham-On-Sea Scouts have held a car wash to raise hundreds of pounds towards the costs of holding their summer camp.

The event was held at the BASC Ground on Saturday (March 16th) where 64 vehicles were washed by the youngsters, pictured here.

Leader Jacob Beard said: “We raised a fantastic £471.58. The Scouts worked really hard and washed 64 cars! Thank you to everyone who supported us. The Scouts are now over half eway to their £3,500 target.”

“We really appreciate everyone’s support in making this event a success and hope everyone is pleased with their shiny clean cars!”