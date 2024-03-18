Burnham-On-Sea’s Liberal Democrat general election candidate has given her reaction to the news that the town’s MP James Heappey is stepping down at the next election.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, Mr Heappey announced he was standing down as an MP and minister at the next election.

Claire says: “James Heappey has been my MP since 2015. I’ve met James several times, the first time was a couple of years before he was elected, it was at an opening of a children’s play park. James was friendly and personable.”

“Years later our paths crossed again after James was an elected MP, when I was campaigning to save Shepton Mallet Prison as a 400-year heritage asset, after it had been closed by the MOJ and sold off cheaply to a Housing Developer.”

“While James has been our MP he has risen to a ministerial post. He has also been unwavering in his support for leaders Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, even though the former was a serial liar and the latter trashed our economy in only one month.”

“The timing of James’ announcement is interesting, it being after he was selected to run for Wells and Mendip Hills seat. Perhaps he knows that he faces a tough run against the Liberal Democrats?”

“Sixty-three Conservatives have so far said they are not running at the next election. Like many of you I imagine this number will rise as the sorry state of the government woes continue to be played out publicly: Rwanda, racism and recession!”

Boundary changes are set to take place at the next election with the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge areas moving into the new Bridgwater constituency, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

The new Bridgwater constituency will be fought by Sir Ashley Fox for the Conservatives and Claire Sully for the Lib Dems.