Over 20 volunteers gathered in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge on Sunday (March 17th) to collect litter as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council organised two litter cleans as part of its support for the nationwide campaign.

The sessions saw the volunteers collect sackfuls of litter from roadsides and paths in the two town centres.

The Great British Spring Clean, now in its ninth year, brings together individuals, community organisations, businesses and councils to make a difference to the environment on doorsteps.

The Great British Spring Clean is the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign and last year across the UK, the army of volunteers picked more than 400,000 bags of litter.