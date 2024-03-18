Burnham-On-Sea Moose Ladies’ Circle has presented thousands of pounds to local charities and community organisations in the town.

At their latest meeting this month, Burnham-On-Sea Moose Ladies’ circle members presented their annual charity during an event at St Andrew’s Church hall, pictured here.

Moose Ladies’ Circle President Sandra Nicholson handed over a cheque for £1,500 to St Margaret’s Hospice’s Merle Harrisin-Croft and her daughter Saffron. The hospice was Sandra’s nominated charity of the year.

Paul Harris from the Children’s Air Ambulance received a cheque for £150 while the League of Friends of Burnham Hospital’s Ceri Joyce received a cheque for £150.

Burnham-On-Sea Lifeboat Operations Manager Matt Davies received a cheque for £150 while Music for the Memory’s Kevin Baker received a cheque for £100.

Sandra says: “We were delighetd to present a total of £2,350, the result of the previous year’s fundraising events and donations. After the presentations, ladies and visitors were treated to a delicious evening buffet, and the end of the evenind marked by drawing of the raffle.”

Although Moose International has always been a fraternal organization based on family values, the organisation has gone through massive changes and has effected change to ‘One Moose’, where men and ladies are of equal status, with the same values.

Membership of Moose is open to anyone of 21 yrs or over. Details are available from Terry Cornelius on 01278 784645 or Chris Harris on 01278 760486. The ladies’ circle members of Moose Ladies’ circle raise money independently. More information from Rita Harris on 01278 760486.