A new community-run bicycle hire shop could be launched at Highbridge railway station under proposals being considered by the Town Council.

A request for Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding has been submitted to the Town Council from Highbridge Regeneration Working Group.

The proposals would see the “use of funding for a feasibility study to use the old ticket office at Highbridge Station as the base for a community run bicycle hire shop,” says a spokesperson.

“The feasibility study will be organised by Severnside Partnership, a Community Interest Company (CIC) that works with local communities to enhance their train station.”

“They have done this type of work in several stations on the GWR line. It will provide us with the information we need to develop the station front.”

They add: “If it is feasible, this will enable us to move forward with the project to put a bicycle hire shop at Highbridge Station.”

“This supports our key aim to encourage active transport through the towns engaging the local community in its development.”

“It will also provide a more stimulating frontage to the station. This will work with other plans to enhance the station with planting and gardens.”

The proposed shop would be sited in a disused building at the front of the station on the western side of the tracks, pictured here, next to the station’s car park.

The initial work would see costs for professional support of £500 and the study of £4,000.

The Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) is a charge that local authorities set on new developments in order to raise funds to help fund local infrastructure, community facilities and services.