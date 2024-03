Huntspill and Highbridge Scout Group are holding an Easter Fair on Sunday March 24th with a range of family activities.

The event will be held from 2-5pm at Highbridge Community Hall in Market Street, raising funds for the Scout group.

“There will be an Easter egg hunt, cake sale, bunny toss, Easter hat competition, tin can alley, key ring crafting and more,” says a spokesperson.

The event open will open to all through the afternoon.