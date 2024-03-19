A new High Sheriff of Somerset has been announced this week.

Rob Beckley, a highly respected figure in law enforcement with a distinguished policing career spanning 38 years, is retiring from the police service and stepping into the role.

His appointment was formally declared in Wells Cathedral at the annual Somerset Legal Service on 17 March 2024.

With a wealth of experience and a longstanding connection to Somerset, Rob’s appointment builds on an enduring commitment to community engagement and voluntary service.

His theme during his year as High Sheriff of Somerset will be to promote greater community participation in community and voluntary services across Somerset.

Rob says: “It is a tremendous honour to be entrusted with this responsibility. I am committed to upholding the values of justice, integrity, and community service that the Office of High Sheriff represents. I am privileged to do my bit to support people in Somerset, especially those who give up their time voluntarily to help others.”

He is ‘deeply concerned’ about the fall in voluntary participation in recent years and will be working hard to promote greater awareness of what the sector does for our communities.

The role of High Sheriff is one deeply rooted in history and tradition, with the first Somerset High Sheriff being appointed in 1061. While their exact duties have evolved over time, the High Sheriff remains an important figure within the county, appointed for a year and acting as the King’s representative in matters of law and order. Beyond ceremonial duties, the High Sheriff has a vital role in supporting the judiciary, law enforcement, and voluntary and charitable community organisations in Somerset. Rob takes over from Robbie Drewett, who comes from Bishop Sutton.

Born and raised on the Wiltshire/Somerset border, Rob now lives with his family in Pitminster, just South of Taunton. He is a graduate of University College, Durham, where he studied Law, and after University he spent almost four years working in education and development in Africa.

His policing career began in 1986 in the Metropolitan Police in London. Rising through the ranks, he served in various operational and investigative roles in challenging inner-city areas before being appointed to lead the Met’s work on race and community relations.

He was a Chief Superintendent in Buckinghamshire before becoming a chief officer in Hertfordshire. After 9/11 he set up the first Prevent strand of national counter-terrorism work. His dedication and innovative approaches earned him recognition, including the prestigious Queen’s Police Medal for his services.

Throughout his career, Rob has worked hard to ensure positive and productive engagement with communities. During his tenure with Avon and Somerset Police, where he served as Deputy Chief Constable from 2007 to 2013, he spearheaded national initiatives aimed at increasing volunteering in policing.

His vision, known as “Citizens in Policing,” revitalised community participation and set a national standard, with volunteer numbers in policing reaching over 30,000 nationwide. In this period, he was honoured for his work with local charities by being appointed a Member of the Order of St John.

In 2013, Rob helped set up the College of Policing, a new organisation responsible for setting professional standards and practices for all police officers. He led ground-breaking projects, including the introduction of a Code of Ethics in policing, the codification of new policing practices, and a Leadership Review of Policing, all of which have enhanced the integrity and professionalism of law enforcement in the UK.

More recently, in 2016, Rob was appointed as a Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner and Advisor to the Home Secretary, with the principal responsibility of leading criminal and disciplinary investigations into the Hillsborough disaster, demonstrating his commitment to justice and accountability.

Beyond his professional endeavours, Rob is married to Sue, a Consultant Pathologist at Musgrove Park Hospital, and proud father to three sons. An avid cyclist who has visited most of Somerset on his bike, he is also an active supporter of many charities, both local to Somerset and international. Rob’s passion for community engagement and social justice continues to drive his endeavours.