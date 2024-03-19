A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser is set to run the Weston Half Marathon this coming weekend for a local charity.

Jordan Palmer is running the 13.1 miles for Burnham and Highbridge mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory.

Jordan says: “After meeting a few people from In Charley’s Memory and hearing about how the charity got started as well as the great work they are currently doing I decided I would like to help support them as much as I could.”

“I feel like it’s vital for young people to have a place like ICM to go to when they need it and I will definitely be doing more to support them and their great team in the future.”

In Charley’s Memory provides one-to-one unlimited support for anyone over the age of eleven.

They offer low-cost counselling at our offices in Highbridge using a range of therapy styles and provide early intervention support for students, parents and teachers at five secondary schools across Somerset.

Jamie Scanlon, Chief Operating Officer at In Charley’s Memory, adds: “Without the amazing support from people like Jordan, we could not continue to support the people from our community and beyond. It costs us over £20k a month to keep ICM going, so every penny is counts!”

“We support 200 young people a week and we have a waiting list of 112, and the team here are happy to work hard to help them. If you can sponsor Jordan to help us to keep supporting these people at their time of need then we would be so grateful.”

Click here for Jordan’s fundraising page.