Somerset Council says it is having to use taxpayer’s money to remove pro-Palestinian graffiti off its headquarters.
Campaign group Palestine Action says it was behind the protest when red paint and graffiti were smeared over the front of Somerset County Hall in Taunton on Monday.
It says the building was targeted because of one of the council’s commercial investments linked to the ongoing Gaza Strip conflict.
Somerset Council says the defacing of its main office is “criminal damage”.
Avon and Somerset Police said it received a report about the incident at 6.25am and it has asked any witnesses or anyone with information about who was responsible for the damage to contact the force.
Regarding the damage, a Somerset Council spokesman says: “While we respect the right of individuals and groups to protest, we strongly condemn this criminal damage on a Grade II-listed public building which will need to be removed at taxpayers’ expense.”
The council has not provided a public estimate of how much it will cost to clean up the protesters’ work.