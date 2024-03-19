Final tickets are available for a ‘riotous comedy farce’ being performed by West Huntspill Players in April.

The award-winning drama group will be performing ‘Cash On Delivery’ in the Balliol Hall on April 24th, 25th, 26th and 27th with doors opening at 7pm for a 7.45pm show each night.

“Rib-tickling hilarity throughout” is promised by director Greg Fear, who says there’s a great cast of fabulous characters talking part. “We have certainly had great fun rehearsing the play!”

The cast includes Eric Swan – Phil Crossland; Linda Swan – Pat Harris; Norman Bassett – Dan Webber; Mr Jenkins – Steve Taylor; Uncle George – Alastair Murray; Sally Chessington – Clare Virgo; Doctor Chapman – Judith James; Mr Forbright – Alan Jarvis; Ms Cowper – Jessie Maddox; and Miss Dixon – Sarah Taylor.”

Production Director is Greg Fear, and Stage Managers are Susie Kesterton and Naomi Nicholson with Sound by Larry Bennett, Lighting by Nick Gardner and Sue Bullock, Properties by Jo Mockridge; and Prompt June Jenkins. Front of House is Matthew Taylor and John Lamb, Programme Jill Woolley, June Jenkins.

“The West Huntspill Players would like to thank the friends and patrons of the club for their past and continuing loyal support and to everyone who has helped towards making this production possible with special thanks to Jill Woolley and her helpers for providing us with refreshments.”

Tickets are £10 each and available via our website at www.westhuntspillplayers.org.uk. Their next production will be October 23rd, 24th, 25th and 26th 2024.