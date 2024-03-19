Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts are celebrating winning a haul of medals at a regional tournament.

The youngsters from Monarchs Gymnastics Club competed in the annual South West Prelims over the weekend.

The club’s Mandy Warburton says: “What an incredible day it was for Monarchs – we took a large team to take part in the annual South West Prelims in Yate with huge success.”

“There were so many incredible routines and so many medals to show for it! Our congratulations to all our gymnasts and coaches. Everyone at Monarchs are so incredibly proud of them all.”

Gold Medal winners:

Leo & Tay

Silver winners:

Amara & Imogen

Edee, Aeesha & Maxine

Isabella, Ava & Aria

Mya, Georgia & Cheylea

Tay & Emily

William & Esme

Bronze winners:

Juno, Ava & Phoenix

Juno & Ava

Katherine, Sanae & Margot

Louie & Joshua

Auraya & Violet 4th

Darcie & Lacey 6th

Felicity & Jorgie 14th

Jessica & Lilah 4th

Katie & Emi 6th

Maddie, Eve & Ava 4th

Poppy & Sophia 4th

Raegan, Molly & Miaya 11th

Regan & Ava 5th

Seren & Matilda 9th

Shannon & Chloe 5th

Verity, Edie & Rosie 8th

The gymnasts gaining first places in each section have automatic entry to the national finals in Stoke on Trent this May and some other gymnasts receiving second places to compete in Southampton this weekend.