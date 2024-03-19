Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts are celebrating winning a haul of medals at a regional tournament.
The youngsters from Monarchs Gymnastics Club competed in the annual South West Prelims over the weekend.
The club’s Mandy Warburton says: “What an incredible day it was for Monarchs – we took a large team to take part in the annual South West Prelims in Yate with huge success.”
“There were so many incredible routines and so many medals to show for it! Our congratulations to all our gymnasts and coaches. Everyone at Monarchs are so incredibly proud of them all.”
Gold Medal winners:
- Leo & Tay
Silver winners:
- Amara & Imogen
- Edee, Aeesha & Maxine
- Isabella, Ava & Aria
- Mya, Georgia & Cheylea
- Tay & Emily
- William & Esme
Bronze winners:
- Juno, Ava & Phoenix
- Juno & Ava
- Katherine, Sanae & Margot
- Louie & Joshua
- Auraya & Violet 4th
- Darcie & Lacey 6th
- Felicity & Jorgie 14th
- Jessica & Lilah 4th
- Katie & Emi 6th
- Maddie, Eve & Ava 4th
- Poppy & Sophia 4th
- Raegan, Molly & Miaya 11th
- Regan & Ava 5th
- Seren & Matilda 9th
- Shannon & Chloe 5th
- Verity, Edie & Rosie 8th
The gymnasts gaining first places in each section have automatic entry to the national finals in Stoke on Trent this May and some other gymnasts receiving second places to compete in Southampton this weekend.