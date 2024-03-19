A new high-tech roadside speed detection camera has been installed near Burnham-On-Sea in a bid to tackle speeding motorists.

The device – which is the first of its kind in Somerset – has been installed in Brent Knoll and serves as an Automatic Number Plate Recognition camera.

It has been purchased by Brent Knoll Parish Council with the help of grant funding from Avon and Somerset Police.

“It is to help reduce speeding on the roads in the village. The Camera records the time, date and number plate of vehicles speeding past it,” says Cllr Bob Filmer.

“It is only triggered when vehicles pass at speeds well above the speed limit.”

“The camera works as a ‘Virtual Speed Watch’ – it does not result in the issuing of penalty notices. Like with the actual speed watch groups, the information is passed to the police and they write to the vehicle owner, notifying them where and when they have been recorded speeding.”

“It is designed to be very noticeable, because the purpose of the box is to help reduce speeding in the village and help improve highway safety, it does not result in fines.”

The device can be moved around as it can be sited on any of the approved sites used for the Speed Indicator Devices.