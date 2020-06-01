Burnham-On-Sea’s marine rescue crews were called out last night (Monday June 1st) after reports of a dog in the sea and concern for the owner’s welfare.

Coastguards, an RNLI lifeboat and a BARB rescue hovercraft were called out to Burnham beach just after 8.30pm amid concern for the safety of the owner.

“A dog had a slightly adventurous walk and ended up straying into the mud. There were reports of concern for the owner and it was unclear if they had entered the water or if they were in the mud as they had disappeared from view,” said a Coastguard spokesman.

“To avoid any delay, lifeboats were tasked along with the BARB hovercraft.”

“We made our way along the beach to the lower lighthouse and were waved down by a young lad who told us where the dog, the owner and two people who had gone out to help were last seen.”

“With a little expert navigation of the beach we managed to get to a position where a grateful owner and a rather muddy dog, and an even muddier young lad and his friend, who both seemed to be fairly infused with their beverage of choice, came into view.”

“Once they made it to our location we gave them some water to wash the sand from their eyes and advised them that although it was an act of kindness alcohol and mud/water do not mix. They could potentially put themselves in extreme danger.”

“If you have been drinking, don’t attempt to enter the mud or water it may not end well. We are here and able to carry out rescues should they be needed. With all persons safe and accounted for, the dog and the owner went home for a good wash and we went back to our station to decontaminate.”

“Thanks to the BARB and RNLI teams who were paged but not launched in this instance. It’s always good to know they are there when needed. We have said it before, and we will say it again, Burnham is lucky to have such a rich amount of marine rescue assets available.”

Pictured: Burnham’s marine rescue crews during the incident on Monday (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com & Mike Lang)