Burnham-On-Sea residents are be asked for their views on controversial plans to disband Somerset’s four district councils and replace them with a new unitary authority.

Surveys will take place across the county from this week as Somerset County Council gathers feedback on the proposals.

It follows a decision in February that Somerset County Council will look to reduce duplication and waste across the councils and instead involve communities more closely in decisions that have an impact in their area through a new ‘One Somerset’ approach.

The proposals are opposed by the district councils, who say they would prefer to work more closely together, rather than merging.

Somerset County Council Leader David Fothergill, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our focus has been, and continues to be on coronavirus and keeping people in Somerset safe. This goes without saying.”

“However, as we move towards recovery we also need to be looking ahead and preparing to support our residents and businesses in uncertain economic times.”

“The evidence shows there are significant benefits in removing five councils and replacing them with one – benefits which will support our communities going forward.”

“We are continuing to develop our business case transparently so we can present it to Full Council in July. We want people to really understand what these benefits will mean to them and it’s important we gather the views of the public as best we can.”

In a joint report commissioned by all five councils before the coronavirus pandemic, it was unanimously agreed that the existing arrangements were not working well, and that change was needed.

Cllr Fothergill was quick to praise the joint working of the councils throughout the crisis. “Coronavirus has shown that working in a crisis with our district colleagues can bring about some great results.”

“But it shouldn’t take a crisis to do that – we know that having one Council will keep those great services going but also free up vital funding to invest in key areas like climate change and more local decision making.”

“We need this to work not just in a crisis, but in our day-to-day operations and that’s what unitary will do for Somerset.”

He also pointed out that if the government supported the proposal, it would see all councils scrapped and replaced with a new unitary authority.

“This would allow more decisions to be made locally at parish, town and city level rather than in more remote district councils head-quarters,” he said.

For more information, visit the One Somerset website.

The Leader of Sedgemoor District Council, Councillor Duncan McGinty, has never made a secret of his views. He says: “A unitary council for the county of Somerset would not serve our residents well and could mean cuts to services. Additionally, I believe it would not make the savings that have been publicised in the past.”

“That withstanding, in the light of the current Covid-19 Pandemic and the terrible impact the virus is having for many, many families and communities, I have remained completely resolute in not continuing work on any bid to Government regarding future local authority structures at this time.”

During these unprecedented times, Cllr McGinty strongly believes that all local authority resources – money and staff time – should be focused on addressing the Covid19 virus and keeping our communities safe. For that reason, Sedgemoor has not been focussing or communicating anything further on the unitary debate over recent weeks.

Cllr McGinty wrote to all Sedgemoor members, Town and Parish Councils on 24th April conveying this message. He feels that despite some easing of the lockdown, little has changed and there new challenges facing Sedgemoor’s businesses, families and communities. He adds: “Therefore, Sedgemoor’s top priority remains the protection of our communities and rebuilding the local economy.”