brent knoll shop

A special social event is to be held outside the ’emergency shop’ in Brent Knoll on Saturday 27th June.

The event – which will be socially distanced – aims to bring the local community together.

“One of the west country’s highest-rated providers of ice cream, Delphini’s of Totnes, will be producing – overnight – a range of ice-creams for this event,” says organiser David Sturgess, a member of the Brent Knoll Community Shop Steering Group.

“One of the Brent Knoll Emergency Shop’s volunteers is a highly qualified barista, and will be producing tailor-made coffees.”

“Everyone attending will also be invited to bring their home-made cakes or biscuits to accompany their ice cream and coffee.”

While social-distancing rules remain in force, the event will feature an 8 feet by 6 feet table, with suitably distanced chairs, to enable attendees to enjoy socially distanced social contact.

“We are determined to remain within the rules that protect everyone from the Covid-19 virus,” adds David.

“Our recent May event – a Brent Knoll “Isolation Bake-Off” – demonstrated how a get-together event, while observing all the rules, can bring the community together.”

“Our June event, with hand-made ice-cream, coffees, and baking, will deliver that safe ‘get-together’. It will be a special day.”

 

 
