Shop owners in Burnham-On-Sea town centre say they experienced a mixed day of trade during their first day of business for almost three months on Monday (June 15th) when the Government further eased the Coronavirus lockdown.

There were queues outside several Burnham stores, including Peacocks, as customers patiently waited outside to go inside while meeting safety guidelines.

Burnham-On-Sea.com spoke to several shop owners about how the first day of trade had gone for them – the first since March when the lockdown first came into force.

Steve Scott at Scotts furniture shop said: “From the time we opened, we had a constant stream of people in the shop. However, being the largest non-food store in town, we did not have to limit the quantity of customers inside. All social distancing was adhered to, gel as customers enter, and covers for customers wanting to try a chair or bed.”

He added: “Sales exceeded what I had dared to hope for, by a mile. We took about the same as we would do in almost two weeks, compared to previous June’s figures. The main thing that everyone wanted was fast delivery from stock, which we are offering on everything in our shop, with a free take away service for the item being replaced.”

The Laptop Shop‘s owner Nigel Ashworth told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a busy first day. To comply with the social distancing, we’re only allowing one customer inside the shop at a time, so there was some queuing outside. Most people are understanding.”

Sentiments‘ Sarah Coggins added: “We had a fairly good first day’s trade – it’s great to be open again. Most customers were meeting the social distancing rules – although a few had to be reminded.”

Burnham jewellery shop Sassy UK‘s owner Sarah Slater added that it had been a “steady first day with plenty of people milling about. We had one customer in at a time and found customers were very understanding.”

Meanwhile, Burnham Shopping Centre in the High Street said it had seen a “steady day” of trade and that customers had mostly been adhering to the guidelines. The store has a one-way system in place, social distancing, face shields for staff and sneeze guards at its tills.

Antony James jewellers say it had been “really nice to see some of our customers again. We had a steady flow through the day – and they were all very understanding of the new rules.”

Peacocks clothing shop in Burnham High Street said it had seen a queue of shoppers outside its store before it opened at 9am.

Several shop owners also commented that some customers had said they were concerned about general safety despite the extra measures.

In Burnham-On-Sea town centre, social distancing signs have been installed on lamp posts and bins this week, as pictured here.

A temporary pedestrianisation of Burnham High Street is set to come into force on Thursday after Somerset County Council’s Highways department gave its backing to the scheme. The plans aim to enable shoppers to socially distance themselves when using the town centre and allow safe queuing on pavements outside of shops while some traders are only able to allow a maximum of 1-2 customers inside at a time.

The Town Council is appointing a street marshall and two street wardens who will ensure the safe movement of shoppers and vehicles in the town centre during the period of the temporary pedestrianisation.

Those shops which have re-opened are complying with strict social distancing guidelines, limiting customer numbers inside their stores, and also offering enhanced hygiene controls to keep shoppers and staff safe.

A Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade spokesman said: “We are pleased that Burnham’s town centre has re-opened again as the lockdown eases.”

“Please support our local shops in Burnham as the lockdown eases. Burnham town centre needs your support more than ever.”

“We are also urging customers to abide by the social distancing guidelines, signs and extra measures that have been put in place inside and outside the shops.”

“These are there to keep everyone safe – customers, as well as staff. Please show your support for Burnham during these unprecedented times.”