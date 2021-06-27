With the Wimbledon tennis tournament underway this week, Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club is set to hold an Open Day this Sunday (4th July).

The event, running from 10am-2pm, will be open to all to attend and have a go at tennis with either as coaches, members, juniors or to borrow some equipment and go on court to try the sport.

“All equipment will be provided and all you will need are trainers and a desire to have some fun on court,” says Avenue Tennis Coach Vinny Duddy.

“Tennis is a sport that you can play with all the family from 5 to 85 and more.”

“Being an outdoor sport and easy to maintain social distancing, we’ve been able to play tennis during most of the lockdowns and have seen a few new members join us to get involved in playing and coaching at the club; we’d love to see more new faces.”

The Burnham-On-Sea Avenue Tennis Club has a month’s free membership offer available for anyone who wants to give tennis a go and wants to get an insight into the club before joining – contact Barry at the club on 01278 782758 or 07749 878581 for more details.

The club is also participating in the LTA initiative to get more people back into or just get them onto a tennis court and have allocated some court times for non- members to come and have a go – more details can be obtained from the LTA website – https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/rally or contact the club.

The club also runs a free 6 week coaching course sponsored by Performance Plus Sports and runs various “LTA Youth Start” junior coaching programmes.

Adult courses are run on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday evenings with Saturday Pay and Play junior coaching sessions running throughout the morning and early afternoon for all age groups and abilities. Individual coaching is also available.