The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning for thunderstorms affecting the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Monday).

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast says isolated thunderstorms with sometimes heavy rain will sweep across the region.

The Met Office says: “Many places missing the worst, but scattered torrential thundery downpours may bring some impacts, such as flooded roads.“

The warning is in force from 12pm until 10pm tonight.