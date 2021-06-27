A West Huntspill farm took part in the farming industry’s annual open day, LEAF Open Farm Sunday (LOFS), when it returned to celebrate its 15th event on Sunday 27th June.

Maundrils Farm, at West Huntspill, hosted a LEAF Open Farm day which was well attended.

Organiser Rachel Horler says: “Visitors enjoyed a guided walk through the farm towards the estuary. The theme of the walk was connecting people with farming, food production and the countryside.”

“Talks covered pond restoration project work to enhance the habitat for wading birds, the role grassland plays in carbon storage, habitat for pollinators, the Kestrel Highways project and producing organic beef from pasture.”

“The farmers would like to thank everyone who helped and attended the event and enjoyed answering many questions from visitors.”

At a time when food and farming has generated greater interest than ever before, LOFS organisers, LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), is keen to promote the British food and farming story.