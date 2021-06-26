Dozens of people attended a ceremony in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (June 26th) to mark Armed Forces Day.

Led by Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, the ceremony was held next to the town’s flag pole and fountain in Old Station Approach.

The upbeat event was held to celebrate our armed forces and began with members of Burnham and Highbridge Town Band, pictured, playing well-known tunes.

The Mayor marked the occasion with a poem reading followed by the raising of a flag. His deputies and members of the Royal British Legion were in attendance.

“This year’s event was an upbeat show of support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community,” said the Mayor.

“It was great to come together for this special celebration of our local armed forces to thank them for all they do.”